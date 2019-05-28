(CP/Adina Bresge)

加拿大政府提交修改入籍誓词法案，增加尊重原住民权利的内容

作者 吴薇
星期二 28 五月, 2019

加拿大政府星期二（5月28日）向议会众议院提交C-99法案，建议修改公民入籍誓词，增加承诺尊重原住民权利，因纽特人和梅蒂斯人的内容。这个改变是基于加拿大真相与和解委员会三年前的建议做出的。

在被记者问到为何花了这么长时间才提交法案时，移民部长胡森（Ahmed Hussen）说，因为政府在做出修改前需要广泛咨询各方。他还呼吁议会各党合作，争取在夏季休会前通过这项法案。

加拿大移民部长胡森 (CP/Michael Tutton)

加拿大第一民族大会和曾经主持和解与真相委员会的参议员辛克莱尔（Murray Sinclair）对这项法案表示欢迎。但是保守党认为在夏季休会前通过法案时间太仓促。

C-99法案建议的新入籍誓词 （黑体字为新增内容）：

英语版：“I swear (or affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, her heirs and successors, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada, including the Constitution, which recognizes and affirms the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, and fulfil my duties as a Canadian citizen.”

法语版：“Je jure (ou affirme solennellement) que je serai fidèle et porterai sincère allégeance à Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth Deux, Reine du Canada, à ses héritiers et successeurs, que j’observerai fidèlement les lois du Canada, y compris la Constitution, laquelle reconnaît et affirme les droits ancestraux et issus de traités des Premières Nations, des Métis et des Inuits, et que je remplirai loyalement mes obligations à titre de citoyen canadien.”

(RCI  with CBC News, Kathleen Harris)

