Too much plastic: read RCI’s reports on plastic pollution and the efforts to reduce it

People around the world are becoming aware of the massive problem caused by plastic products, especially single-use plastics. On June 10, the Canadian government announced that it will ban single use plastic products as of 2021. Plastic pollution is a global challenge that requires immediate action, says the federal. Read our reports on this topic.
Almost all Canadians want to reduce plastic food packaging: survey
By Lynn Desjardins | June 6, 2019
Farming plastics; a better plan for thousands of tonnes of waste
By Marc Montgomery | February 25, 2019
