Canada history: July 8, 1760 – ending French control in North America

Battle of the Restigouche: last naval battle of the Seven Years War

After years of contention between France and Britain in North America and the final capture of Quebec City, French influence was waning and in desperate straights.

A small and largely forgotten battle in a river estuary however sealed that fate forever. It was the Battle of Restigouche the last naval battle between France and England in the Americas.

The huge French fort at Lousibourg had fallen in 1758, and Quebec City in 1759 leaving Montreal the last major French city of influence and potential counter attacks if the French were to hold on to New France (Quebec) and any influence in the Americas.

A desperate appeal for reinforcements and supplies had been sent to France and a small convoy of warships and troop laden supply vessels were sent in the spring of 1760.

The convoy lost two ships to the British on route but upon arrival in New France waters, discovered British ships in the St Lawrence blocking the way upriver past Quebec City to Montreal.

They retreated, capturing a handful of smaller British vessels on the way, and sailed around the Gaspe peninusula seeking refuge in the Baie des Chaleur. On June 22 a British force made found them and made first contact. and the French, now augmented with their British prizes, about 25 or more Acadian sloops and schooners and a large Acadian and Mi’k Maq force retreated up the Restigouche estuary.

Along the way, they set up shore batteries on the shores of the relatively narrow estuary but these too were defeated by the British cannon fire as they negotiated up the estuary and river where the French had also attempted several times to block them with sunken vessels.

Eventually the British force found the French ships which could retreat no further.

It was July 8, 1760 when cannon fire roared and raged among the ships but eventually the French were forced to scuttle their ships to prevent their capture, thereby ending the battle.

The loss of ships and much of the supplies, and a peace agreement shortly afterward between the Indigenous Mi’k maq and British, essentially sealed the fate of New France.

Although not immediately related to the fall of New France, this was such a pivotal battle that it is surprising that it has nonetheless received relatively little attention by historians.

Without the supplies and munitions, within a few months, Montreal would be forced to surrender. Thus New France would fall under British control thereby changing the fate and historical direction of both Canada and the U.S. ever after.

However, unlike most conquerers, the British did not force their culture on the defeated colonists, instead they allowed the continuation of much of the French Code Civil legal system, language, and religious traditions. This has meant that the former French colony, and now Canadian province of Quebec, retains its strong French culture and language to this day.

