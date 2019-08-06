Did you know that Canada has the largest road network in the world? Did you also know that 11 of its 13 provinces and territories border at least one of three oceans : the Pacific, the Arctic (incl. Hudson Bay) and the Atlantic? Check out our section Discover Canada and find out more about Canadians, their country and their culture.
Beautiful scenery in Alberta. Photo; Photo by Andrew Maranta on Unsplash
Discovering Canada : follow RCI on a virtual journey across the country
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!
@*@ Comments
Leave a Reply