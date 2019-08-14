Inuit girls in traditional dress play on the rocks in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, Thursday, July 5, 2007. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Talking about Indigenous people: news and reports from RCI

Read Radio Canada International recent reports on issues related to Indigenous communities, culture and rights.

Huge First Nations land claim in court
By Marc Montgomery | April 25, 2019

Scottish museums to return Indigenous remains to Canada
By Lynn Desjardins | 21 January, 2019

Indigenous map of Canada presents a different landscape
By Carmel Kilkenny | 23 January, 2019

Ontario city does away with indigenous sports symbols
By Marc Montgomery | 14 December, 2018

Indigenous businesses growing and being celebrated
By Carmel Kilkenny | 25 June, 2018

Indigenous licence plate celebrates Mi’kmaq people
By Lynn Desjardins | 22 June, 2018

Categories: Indigenous
