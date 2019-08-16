Beautiful scenery in Alberta. Photo; Photo by Andrew Maranta on Unsplash

Discovering Canada : follow RCI on a virtual journey across the country

By RCI |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 10:00
0 Comments ↓

Share

Did you know that Canada has the largest road network in the world? Did you also know that 11 of its 13 provinces and territories border at least one of three oceans : the Pacific, the Arctic (incl. Hudson Bay) and the Atlantic? Check out our section Discover Canada and find out more about Canadians, their country and their culture.

Enjoy your visit!

Share
Categories: Society
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

RCI journalist Carmel Kilkenny dies after short illness

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

New study warns of climate change's (extra) ill-effects on children

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society

B.C. First Nation reports water problems as Ottawa wonders

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Another meeting set to grapple with what to do about so-called 'killer robots'

RCI | Français

Le Monde en poche : la nouvelle collection aux Presses de l’Université de Montréal

RCI | Español

Canadá en la Américas Café - Fin de semana del 16 al 18 de agosto 2019

RCI | 中文

民意调查：大部分加拿大人愿意 “网络” 就医

العربية | RCI

اللغة العربية للناطقين بغيرها بين الحاضر والمستقبل: مؤتمر أوّل وآمال مستقبلية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Affaire SNC-Lavalin : Wilson-Raybould dit avoir été contactée par la GRC au printempsBoisbriand : cinq cas de rougeole dans la communauté hassidiqueL’acteur Peter Fonda, vedette d'Easy rider, est mortRails défectueux : aucun avis d’infraction pour la Central Maine and Quebec RailwayDe premiers chèques d'Ottawa pour les producteurs laitiers d'ici la fin de l'annéeLe NPD montre la porte à Pierre Nantel, en pourparlers avec le Parti vertFausse alerte à la bombe : retour à la normale au magasin IKEA de BouchervilleAttaque au camion-bélier : Alek Minassian a admis qu'il conduisait le véhiculeUne Canadienne échappe à une attaque en Nouvelle-Zélande, mais son conjoint est tuéLe statut d'Indien pourrait être étendu à des centaines de milliers de personnes
Actor Peter Fonda, who starred in Easy Rider, dead at 79Medical examiner rules Epstein's prison death a suicide by hangingWilson-Raybould now says she was contacted by RCMP over SNC-Lavalin affairEx-Toronto cop granted day parole after less than 2 years behind bars for killing teenNursing home residents with advanced dementia often face 'distressing' transfers, MDs findMulan star Liu Yifei sparks boycott calls amid support of Hong Kong policeAccused Toronto van attacker's state of mind to be key issue at trial, judge saysTransport Canada warns of 'urgent' need for repairs on Lac-Mégantic lineChina paramilitary police exercises across from Hong Kong seen as threatAndrew Scheer calls on Liberal MPs to further probe SNC-Lavalin affair