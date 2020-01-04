Radio Canada International and its partners collaborated to bring you soundscapes and images of similar places in each of our countries: Canada, Poland, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Romania.
This holiday season we bring you the new episode: Christmas Markets
Sketch of Life – Christmas Markets
