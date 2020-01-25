The making of a service dog

Depending on the situation they are sometimes called ‘assistance dogs”, therapy dogs” and “guide dogs” (aka seeing-eye dogs). These are all dogs which have been specifically trained to help people with disabilities, whether that be with visual or hearing impairment, mobility issues requiring use of wheelchairs, or conditions like autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The first and now largest developer and provider of service dogs in Canada is the MIRA Foundation, located in Ste Madeleine Quebec, about 50 kilometres east of Montreal…Read More