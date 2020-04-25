COVID-19 roundup: Sweden underestimated number of deaths; more cases in Russia

A report by Radio Sweden found that the Swedish Public Health Agency underestimated the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country.
More cases are appearing in the Russian Arctic stretching from the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Arctic region of the Russian Far East, to the Komi Republic in the northwest.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was tested negative to COVID-19 and returned to work on Friday.
Find out more about how the Arctic nations are managing the crisis in our interactive map.
