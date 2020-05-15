Retail businesses open in Saskatchewan next week

The province of Saskatchewan will begin its second phase of reopening next week according to an announcement from the province’s Premier Scott Moe yesterday.

Starting on May 19, retail businesses, shopping malls, personal services, such as barbers and hair stylists, as well as public and farmers markets will be allowed to reopen.

Although some restrictions are being lifted, the provincial government is stressing that people still take precautionary measures which includes limiting any gatherings to no more than 10 people, maintain social distancing practices, avoiding any unnecessary travel, and staying home if you’re sick or show any symptoms of the virus.

“We must remember that the goal is not to eradicate the virus, but our goal is to flatten the curve to a level to ensure that we’re not risking large scale outbreaks, not risking the capacity that our healthcare system can manage,” Moe said in a news conference yesterday.

Saskatchewan has laid out a five phase plan to slowly reopen businesses and workplaces within the province.

The first phase included opening medical services such as dentists and optometrists on May 4, and starting today, golf courses and drive-in theatres are allowed to open.

Phase three includes opening restaurants, gyms and child care centres, however it is currently unclear on when Saskatchewan will begin this part of their reopening.

Moe said that the province has been in touch with restaurants and restaurant associations to talk about how business operations will ensure both the safety of the staff and the patrons when restaurants reopen, but they have not decided on a specific date yet.

As of May 14, the province of Saskatchewan has 582 cases of COVID-19, six deaths, and 398 recoveries.