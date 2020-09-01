Canada history: Sep 1,1905- Canada gets 2 new provinces

Canada had been officially created 1867, but it was far from the Canada known today. it consisted of a mere four provinces, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

A postage stamp sized Manitoba joined in 1870, along with an absolutely giant Northwest territories when Rupert’s land ( a huge area around Hudson Bay) was purchased from the Hudson’s Bay Company, and the British government transferred the NWT to the still young country, the two now combined into the giant territory.

In 1871 the west coast colony of British Columbia joined on the promise of a railway to connect it to the rest of the country. Tiny Prince Edward Island joined in 1873 and Yukon territory in 1898.

But the NWT and the entire prairies were scarcely populated and the status left them without decisional powers over their region

With the U.S having created several new states including four along the southern border and the purchase of Alaska in 1867, there were concerns about the ever present desire of American expansionism and movement of Americans northward into the prairies.

Ottawa had already divided the NWT into four districts to facilitate delivery of mail, Athabasca, Assiniboia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, but the territory also wanted provincial status for the growing population in the southern districts of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The territorial Premier wanted them to become one province known as Buffalo. The Wilfred Laurier government was against that in the belief that such a huge province would eventually have too much power within Confederation and instead decided the districts would become provinces.

So it was that on this day in 1905 Saskatchewan and Alberta officially joined Confederation as provinces.

Alas, not quite with the same authority over resources as the other provinces, as Ottawa retained certain rights. For example, although Saskatchewan received payment in lieu of the rights over lands and resources, it continued to chafe at the federal control. In 1930 it finally obtained the same controls as other provinces.

Alberta was named after Queen Victoria’s fourth daughter, Princess Louise Caroline Alberta, wife of a former Governor-General of Canada, John, Marquess of Lorne.

Saskatchewan has a more original name coming from the Saskatchewan River, itself a derivative of the Cree word Kisiskatchewani Sipi, meaning “the swiftly flowing river.”

