Protection for vast pristine watershed in northern Canada

It’s billed as one of the world’s last remaining ecologically intact watersheds in the world.

The 260 kilometre Seal River runs through the watershed into Hudson Bay and has been untouched by development..

The 50,000 square kilometre watershed area to be protected is almost the size of Nova Scotia, and bigger than Estonia, the Netherlands , or twice the size of Sicily.

The seal river is so-named because one can find harbour seals as for as 200 km up the river from Hudson Bay.

“There are few places left in the world where it’s still possible to preserve an area as pristine and as massive as the Seal River Watershed. What’s remarkable about the Seal River Watershed is that the landscape remains unaltered with no permanent roads or industrial developments and that all of the streams and lakes which flow into the river – and ultimately into Hudson Bay – remain intact and free of pollutants. The abundance of wildlife is astonishing; the estuary is teeming with beluga whales, polar bears summer along the shoreline to wait for the sea ice to form, and massive flocks of birds fill the skies with their songs. Conserving the Seal River Watershed would be a gift to the globe because of the tremendous oxygen that it supplies for people and wildlife on earth, the colossal amount of carbon stored in the watershed, and all the clean, fresh water that it holds.” – Ron Thiessen, Executive Director, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS)

The federal government had set aside $3.2 million for the Seal River Watershed Indigenous Protected Area Initiative, which will keep the area free from industrial development and place stewardship in the hands of local indigenous groups of Cree, Dene, and Inuit.

The habitat supports polar bears, short-eared owls, olive-sided flycatchers and barren-ground caribou, in addition to a multitude of other boreal forest creatures and aquatic life

