Vancouver aquarium to close public access indefinitely

Billed as Canada’s oldest and largest public aquarium, the city’s facility appears to be another victim of COVID-19

Yesterday, in a statement the aquarium noted, “We’re facing the most financially challenging time in the Vancouver Aquarium’s 64-year history – with an 80% decline in ticket sales and restricted visitor numbers expected to continue well into next year”

The facility noted that costs to remain open to the public far exceed the revenue generated from the small number of visitors during COVID, due to limitations imposed by rules on visitor numbers, social distancing and so on.

The closure to the public is listed as “temporary” but over 200 people will be losing their jobs after the closure on September 8, after Canada’s Labour Day long weekend holiday.

The aquarium will continue its other research and conservation efforts, and a staff of about 75 including g biologists, animal care experts, and an on-site veterinarians will continue to care for marine life at the facility.

Ocean Wise, is the group that operates the facility, In the statement announcing the closure to the public it notes that “Ocean Wise’s other conservation initiatives – including Ocean Wise Research, Ocean Wise Education, and programs like Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, Ocean Wise Seafood, Marine Mammal Rescue, Arctic Programs and others – will continue without interruption”. These are funded through government and corporate grants and partnerships.

Christian Baxter, Ocean Wise board chairman quoted in Post Media, said, “ “We are committed to getting the aquarium back on solid financial footing so that we can continue to build on its legacy and tackle the most pressing ocean conservation challenges of our time, including climate change, pollution and overfishing,”

The aquarium had been closed to the public because of the initial COVID restrictions, but $2 million emergency fund from the federal government allowed the facility to reopen in June but with COVID restrictions on the number of people allowed to visit.

That didn’t last long as Ocean Wise says it costs $1 million per month to care for the 70,000 animals at the aquarium, and said the closure to the public and layoffs of staff was necessary to avoid bankruptcy as the aquarium transforms into a new operating policy..

