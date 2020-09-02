Canada election this fall? Voting opinion survey

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament and called a new session to begin on September 23.

At that time the minority Liberal government will give its plans for the session in the throne speech, which is later voted on by all parties as accepting or rejecting the plan. If a majority votes against the speech, it is considered a vote of non-confidence and the government will fall which triggers an election.

A lot has happened this summer which will affect the vote, and those of the population. The opposition Conservatives are expected to vote against the government’s throne speech, while the opposition Bloc Quebecois has called for the resignation of the Prime Minister, finance minister (now resigned) and that of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Katie Telford in an alleged separate issue regarding contracts awarded to the firm employing her husband.

Bloc leader Yvew Francois Blanchet had threatened to vote against the government, if the resignations don’t take place. The Bloc, a Quebec separatist party only runs candidates in that mainly French-speaking province where they won 32 of the 75 seats in the province in the 2019 election.

The current Liberal government and especially Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have remained relatively popular in spite of two previous ethics violations, but the current scandal over the WE Charity contract has hurt them slightly in opinion polls where the Liberals and Conservatives are now tied.

In the interim, the main opposition Conservatives have a new leader which will also change the dynamic should the government fall and election be called in just three weeks time.

A new poll of 5,000 Canadians by the non-profit Angus Institute, puts the Conservatives and Liberals in a tie of decided voters.

On one hand the new Conservative leader is somewhat of an unknown as people who voted for other parties in 2019 have not as yet formed an opinion of Erin O’Toole.

Still, most Canadians (66%) think Trudeau has done a good job handling the pandemic, and he maintains a strong lead in Canada’s major and vote rich urban areas of Montreal and the greater Toronto and metro Vancouver regions.

When asked of their main concerns, Canadians listed the coronavirus as the top concern with somewhat related health care as number two, followed by the environment. Somewhat surprisingly perhaps, the record deficit and government spending was number five with less thna a quarter of respondents listing it as a concern, in fact though it has risen to unprecedented levels in programmes to help citizens and the economy during the pandemic, it is less of concern now, than it was this time last year before covid when the government was continuing with double digit deficits as it had in previous years.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party are also more popular with women than men. His overall approval rating is fairly steady at 45 per cent, but with very limited “strong” approval, while the 52 per cent of disapproval includes a much higher “strong disapproval” of 37 per cent.

As in the last election in 2019, it could be a tight race if an election is called less than a month from now.

There are 338 seats in the House of Commons, with 170 needed for a majority. The Liberals currently hold 154 seats. Conservatives 121, Bloc-32, NDP-24, and Green-3, with 2 independants.

Additional information-sources