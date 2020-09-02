Health Canada revises stance on rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits

After ruling out their use in June, Health Canada has revised its stance rejecting rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, something the federal department feared that people might misuse or misinterpret.

That rejection sparked a backlash from some public health experts who argued the tests could help detect the large swath of COVID-19 cases that go unreported.

On Tuesday, in a story first reported by Reuters news agency, Health Canada said it will now consider applications from international and domestic suppliers that would be used for screening, rather than diagnostic purposes.

Screening tests are meant to monitor large groups of seemingly healthy people for illness, while diagnostic tests investigate symptoms.

The change could allow for self collection, where samples are sent to a lab for processing, and spur the development of new tests to detect the virus at home.

The CBC’s Thomson Reuters reports critics believe home tests may be more likely to miss positive cases than the laboratory tests and regulators generally want those errors to be very rare, since patients who do not realize they are contagious could spread the virus.

But advocates, Reuters writes, argue that cheap, rapid tests could more than make up for any reduced sensitivity if they can be used to test many people daily or weekly, and are very unlikely to miss people who are sick enough to be contagious.

Akin to at-home pregnancy tests, rapid COVID-19 tests currently exist only as prototypes.

COVID-19 IN CANADA The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. EDT on Sept. 2, 2020: There are 129,425 confirmed cases in Canada. — Quebec: 62,614 confirmed (including 5,762 deaths, 55,438 resolved) — Ontario: 42,421 confirmed (including 2,812 deaths, 38,369 resolved) — Alberta: 14,066 confirmed (including 241 deaths, 12,427 resolved) — British Columbia: 5,848 confirmed (including 209 deaths, 4,505 resolved) — Saskatchewan: 1,622 confirmed (including 24 deaths, 1,567 resolved) — Manitoba: 1,232 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 759 resolved) — Nova Scotia: 1,085 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,014 resolved) — Newfoundland and Labrador: 269 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 265 resolved) — New Brunswick: 191 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 186 resolved) — Prince Edward Island: 44 confirmed (including 41 resolved) — Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved) — Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved) — Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved) — Nunavut: No confirmed cases — Total: 129,425 (0 presumptive, 129,425 confirmed including 9,132 deaths, 114,604 resolved) (The Canadian Press)

But last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a test made by Abbott Laboratories.

The test cannot be taken alone, though it can be administered by a wide range of health professionals.

According to public application data, Abbott has not applied to sell the test in Canada.

With files from Reuters, CBC News (Thomson Reuters)