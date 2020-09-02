Indian residential schools are recognized in a new way

The federal government has put the Indian residential school system on the official roster of National Historic Events.

The government-sponsored religious schools ran from the 1870s to the 1990s and removed Indigenious children from their families to assimilate into Euro-Canadian culture.

The program is considered one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history.

At least 150,000 First Nation, Inuit and Métis children were separated from their families and communities and forced to attend the residential schools.

In 2008, the federal government formally apologized for the residential school system and other government policies of assimilation.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) final report in 2015 said the residential school system amounted to a program of “cultural genocide” against Indigenous people in Canada.

Two of the schools, one in Nova Scotia and one in Manitoba, have been named National Historic Sites.

They are the first in Canada to be so designated and join a list of 491 other significant Canadian historical events among 970 significant Canadian sites.

“Telling history is not just about telling the good things,” said federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who made the announcement on Tuesday

Parks Canada, which Wilkinson oversees, is responsible for historic sites and monuments.

“From this day forward, the residential school system will be designated as an event of national historic significance, which will help to educate all Canadians on the system and its consequences and ensure that this part of our history is never forgotten or repeated,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the two former residential schools that are being designated as national historic sites are Portage La Prairie Residential School in Manitoba and Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde called the announcement historic.

“This is important to ensure that the misery First Nations people faced in residential schools are forever remembered and entrenched in Canada,” Bellegarde said.

The AFN leader said that naming the two former schools as national historic sites is a critical step to ensure future generations recognize the negative impact residential schools had on First Nations people.

“First Nations and all Canadians must know the truth about what happened in these institutions and why. This designation is another step toward Canada fully recognizing the human rights violations that took place in Residential Schools. We all must understand the devastating impacts the Residential Schools had, and continue to have, on our First Nations cultures, languages, and families here and throughout this country,” Bellegarde said in a statement.

The recognition follows a weekend that saw a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister and one of the originators of residential schools, torn down in Montreal.

The founding director of of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba, Ry Moran, says there’s a link between the two events

“When we see John A. MacDonald’s statue defaced or toppled, we have to recognize that as an effort being made by people to bring other elements of his history to light, to rectify the unequal telling of how we’ve presented these historical leaders,” Moran told Bob Weber of The Canadian Press.

Moran told Weber there is still much work to be done and a long way to go for people in Canada to understand and better explain their collective history.

“There are still hundreds of cemetery sites we need to identify containing the graves of children that never returned home. There’s still thousands of residential school students that never returned home that we need to find the names for, ” Moran said.

With files from CBC News, The Canadian Press,