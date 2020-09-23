A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers, who disperse a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. (Tut.By via REUTERS)

Opposition supporters protest against the inauguration of President Lukashenko in Minsk

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 13:39

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy