Buddhist monks supporters of pro-democracy protesters display placards, Bangkok

Buddhist monks supporters of pro-democracy protesters display placards as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, the students-led rallies were set to continue with a march through centeral Bangkok Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkprn spends in Germany. Placards from left read: “Do you ever watch Dharma program? Or you watch only Nation channel, Police, do not use any weapon, because they are the people.” (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)