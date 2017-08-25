This week on Eye on the Arctic, we’re dipping into our video vault for a look at Arctic science. In an Eye on the Arctic project earlier this year, we explored the way Inuit communities in Canada are collaborating with scientists, pushing climate…»
Québec 20°C
Fredericton 20°C
Halifax 22°C
Charlottetown 23°C
Saint-John's 13°C
Whitehorse 13°C
Yellowknife 10°C
Iqaluit 6°C
This week on Eye on the Arctic, we’re dipping into our video vault for a look at Arctic science. In an Eye on the Arctic project earlier this year, we explored the way Inuit communities in Canada are collaborating with scientists, pushing climate…»
This week on Eye on the Arctic, we’re dipping into our video vault for our second look at Arctic science. In an Eye on the Arctic project earlier this year, we explored the way Inuit communities in Canada are collaborating with scientists, pushing climate…»
This week on Eye on the Arctic, we’re dipping into our video vault for a look at Arctic science. The North is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world. Just last month places like the Arctic Alaskan…»
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Indigenous, Society
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»
Environment, Indigenous, Society
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»
Economy, Indigenous, International, Society
In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the…»