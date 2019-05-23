Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, and Santos's mother Brazileia Martimiano Barrozo, 52, who are from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, cook a fish together in the kitchen of Barrozo's home, in Parque das Trios, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly