Confinement
Our lives in pictures
Singing in Poland
Adam Kalinowski, singer and frontman of the rock band Black Jeans, performs from his kitchen window, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Gdansk, Poland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek
Formula One – Germany
Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch rides in a simulator during her home training, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gruenwald near Munich, Germany, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Rowing – UK
Harry Richards and Charlie Harbord attempt to row the length of the River Thames (346km) from their living room to raise money for the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Teleworking vs Playing Fireman – US
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States. Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Salad Bowl – US
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States. Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cooking – Brazil
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, and Santos's mother Brazileia Martimiano Barrozo, 52, who are from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, cook a fish together in the kitchen of Barrozo's home, in Parque das Trios, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Drawing – US
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States. Lydia Hassebroek works on an assigned art project dedicated to EMS and FDNY workers of New York April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jumping – US
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States. Jane Hassebroek jumps on the couch with her brother, Felix, while celebrating his birthday, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cyclist – Vietnam
Motorcycle parts businessman Le Chien practises with a bicycle on a balcony of his apartment under the city's lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
Superheroes – UK
Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve, 9, follow the daily online "PE with Joe" Joe Wickes' exercise class on "Fancy dress Friday", dressed as superheroes, at home in London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saxophone – Russia
Saxophonist Igor Yermoshkin performs on the balcony of an apartment block during a concert to support local residents during a self-isolation regime, imposed by local authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stavropol, Russia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Dancing – Italy
Michela Perrini, 9, practices ballet as her sister Martina, 5, and her mother Vanna stand in their living room in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. The Perrini family has dealt with Italy’s strict lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with two young daughters studying at home. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Belly Dancing – Tunisia
Actress Nermine Sfar live streams belly dances on social media from her living room, entertaining viewers stuck inside through a coronavirus lockdown, in Tunis, Tunisia March 26, 2020. Picture taken March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Teaching – Jordan
Arabic language teacher, Hiba Mohammed teaches a class from her living room after coronavirus lockdown forced schools to go online amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2020. Picture taken March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Eating – China
The Cai family are seen at dinner, as a TV broadcasts news on the coronavirus in the living room of their home in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 20, 2020. Picture taken February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song