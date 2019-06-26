The world in pictures
A Washington resident enjoys a nice day on the National Mall.
Chelsea Bruchs enjoys a nice day on the National Mall as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.
Canadian military helicopter reported missing while operating in Mediterranean
A Cyclone helicopter flies over HMCS Fredericton as its crew leaves the Halifax Harbour for a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance. Canadian Defence officials are scrambling following reports a Canadian military helicopter has gone missing while participating in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Pedestrians walk along a sidewalk in Montreal
Pedestrians walk along a sidewalk Tuesday April 28, 2020 in Montreal. The Quebec government announce that most retail stores can reopen next week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds
A PSE&G utility worker watches the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover of New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Jersey City, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Schools re-open in Norway
Norway´s Prime Minister Erna Solberg (C) learns greeting techniques by students Celine Busk (L) and Rim Daniel Abraham (R) during her visit to Ellingsrudåsen school in Oslo on Monday, April 27, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. School re-opened on Monday for years 1- 4 in Norway, as the country gradually starts to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Find out how Arctic nations are dealing with COVID-19 in Eye on the Arctic's interactive map. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix / AFP / Getty Images)
The Parliament buildings are seen in Ottawa
The Parliament buildings are seen in Ottawa, Monday, April 27, 2020. In addition to one limited in person session, Parliament is scheduled to begin sitting virtually twice a week Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Health professionals hold up photos
Health professionals hold up photos of people they say were their colleagues who died of COVID-19, as they protest outside "Pronto Socorro 28 de Agosto" Hospital, in Manaus, Brazil, Monday, April 27, 2020. Cases of the new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as Latin America's largest nation veers closer to becoming one of the world's pandemic hot spots. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
People wear face masks in Beijing
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they walk through an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2020. China reported no new virus deaths for the ninth straight day, and just six new cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Rioting inmates protest from the roof of the Villa Devoto prison
Rioting inmates protest from the roof of the Villa Devoto prison in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, April 24, 2020. Inmates complain that authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Finnish Prime Minister in self-isolation
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is self-isolating after a worker at the prime minister’s residence had contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks during a news conference about the situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Helsinki, Finland, April 22, 2020. Find out how Arctic nations are dealing with COVID-19 in Eye on the Arctic's interactive map. (Photo : Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva / Reuters)