Roundup of COVID-19 response around the Arctic
Houses are seen amongst the surrounding landscape of Kirkenes, Norway, Oct. 24, 2019. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)
By Levon Sevunts and Mathiew Leiser, Eye on the Arctic
With the number of COVID-19 cases outside of China increasing 13-fold, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic on Thursday, urging governments “to take urgent and aggressive action” to stop its spread.
Eye on the Arctic compiled a brief resume of responses to this pandemic around the Arctic Circle to see how various national and sub-national governments are dealing with the outbreak.
Here are the latest updates as of March 13, 2020.
Real-time updates of the COVID-19 outbreak
Follow real-time updates of the COVID-19 outbreak around the world with this interactive map created by John Hopkins University.
You can also find a mobile version here.