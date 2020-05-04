People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walk through the capital's popular tourist spot of Nanluonguxiang after reopened for tourists following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Sunday, May 3, 2020. From the United States to Europe and Asia, people in many parts of the world are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
北京著名的旅游景点南锣鼓巷
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。