A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus uses exercise equipment at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

男子在北京的一个公园内使用健身器材

作者 RCI |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年5月7日（星期四）15:42

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

分类检索

栏目

作者

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 : Québec offre de nouvelles primes aux employés de première ligneTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC a ouvert le feu sur un autre individu que le tireurLes grands-parents de moins de 70 ans autorisés à garder leurs petits-enfantsJoute verbale entre Jason Kenney et Yves-François Blanchet sur l'avenir pétrolierLa justice abandonne les accusations criminelles contre un ex-conseiller de TrumpQuébec permet les visites dans les centres jeunesse, mais impose des conditions4 milliards pour mieux payer des travailleurs essentiels dans tout le CanadaDes « problèmes de ressources humaines » pourraient ralentir le dépistage au QuébecLa majorité des garderies privées non subventionnées ne pourront pas rouvrir lundiLes Québécois pourront-ils se baigner cet été?
Arrests made in shooting death of black man in Georgia after outcryCanadian woman says fashion mogul Peter Nygard drugged and raped her in BahamasCFL's 2020 season likely to be wiped out, commissioner Randy Ambrosie saysU.S. Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-national security adviser Michael FlynnMilitary chopper crash investigation could take more than a year: SajjanTrump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economyTrump valet has COVID-19; president again tests negativeCanadian shoe chain Aldo seeks creditor protection, citing pandemic pressureCatching up on B.C. surgery backlog will take up to 2 years, province saysSome good news from around the world on Thursday