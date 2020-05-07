A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus uses exercise equipment at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
男子在北京的一个公园内使用健身器材
