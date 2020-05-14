A medical worker collects swab samples from a resident for the coronavirus test during home visits in Wuhan the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak in central China's Hubei province, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Some residential compounds in Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for the coronavirus as a program to test everyone in the Chinese city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway. (Chinatopix via AP)
一名医务工作者在武汉市进行家访
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。