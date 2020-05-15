Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Friday, May 15, 2020. Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for the coronavirus as a program to test everyone in the Chinese city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway. (Chinatopix Via AP)

中国中部湖北省武汉市的一家大型工厂

作者 RCI |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年5月15日（星期五）15:24

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

分类检索

栏目

作者

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Cinq militaires infectés par la COVID-19 au Québec et en OntarioLa Colombie-Britannique prévoit un retour en classe facultatif le 1er juinCOVID-19 : Québec fera don d'un million de masques à MontréalOttawa prolonge la Subvention salariale d'urgence jusqu'à la fin aoûtCOVID-19 : le double défi des ONG humanitaires canadiennesCOVID-19 : les jeunes Canadiens plus préoccupés par la santé des autresL'opposition ontarienne demande un dépistage important dans les maisons de retraiteLes États-Unis restreignent les ventes de semi-conducteurs à HuaweiInterdiction des travailleurs étrangers : des usines embauchent des élèves au N.-B.CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal : brisé, le système de ventilation était à l'arrêt
Scheer wants in-person Parliament to resume on May 25, demands a fiscal updateU.S. narrows down candidates in major push for COVID-19 vaccineSome good news from across the country on FridayEmergency COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended to end of AugustOzone layer deal may have led to new contaminant problem, researchers sayCanadian home sales had their worst April in 36 years, but prices holding steady for nowSlovenia is 1st in Europe to call an end to its coronavirus epidemicHudson's Bay Company has 350 years of history — but does it have a future?Middle and high school students in N.B. to process lobster amid temporary foreign worker banRail safety expert warns of more mountain crashes due to faulty brakes if Transport Canada doesn't act