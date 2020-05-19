Women shop for the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan after the government relaxed a weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
巴基斯坦政府放宽隔离措施，为期一周
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。