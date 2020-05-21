Young hockey players are seen as they get changed in physical distancing pods set up outside the Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Players have been allowed to return to the ice for physically distanced practice sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic and are only allowed 1 or 2 players on the ice surface at any time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
冰球运动员在加拿大不列颠哥伦比亚省本那比
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。