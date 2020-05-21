Young hockey players are seen as they get changed in physical distancing pods set up outside the Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Players have been allowed to return to the ice for physically distanced practice sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic and are only allowed 1 or 2 players on the ice surface at any time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

冰球运动员在加拿大不列颠哥伦比亚省本那比

作者 RCI |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年5月21日（星期四）11:59

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

困于室内 - 照片里我们的生活

分类检索

栏目

作者

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Pas de masque pour Trump lors de sa visite dans une usine du MichiganLes élèves du Québec seront assis sur les bancs d'école à la rentrée scolaireLitige à Oka : « Il faut respecter les choix » des Mohawks, dit le ministre Marc MillerFeux de forêt : le printemps le plus sec au Québec depuis 10 ansUne entreprise chinoise sur le point d’acheter une mine d’or dans l’ouest du NunavutUn incendie « catastrophique » ravage une usine de homard de la Péninsule acadienneMort d'un joggeur noir : l'auteur de la vidéo accusé de meurtre28 militaires appelés en renfort maintenant atteints de la COVID-19Les camps de jour du Québec seront ouverts cet étéWestJet demande une exemption à la loi encadrant les licenciements collectifs
Trump tours Michigan factory to tout medical devices without a maskMan who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with murderConservatives toss Karahalios out of leadership race for second timeB.C. closes provincial campsites to non-residents this summerWestJet seeks exemption to section of Canada Labour Code covering group terminationsAlberta Energy Regulator suspends environmental monitoring for oilpatch over COVID-19How a debunked COVID-19 video kept spreading after Facebook and YouTube took it downTrudeau offering provinces, territories help to 'scale up' testing, contact tracing'My, that's a strange bird ... OMG it's a bear!!!' : High-climbing bruin caught on video in northern OntarioShopify permanently moves to work-from-home model