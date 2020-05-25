A protester displays a Hong Kong colonial flag in a shopping mall during a protest against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city in Hong Kong Monday, May 25, 2020. Protests in Hong Kong in response to legislation presented to China's National People's Congress, which is now meeting in Beijing, were the largest in months despite bans on large gatherings meant to prevent spreading the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

一名抗议者在一家购物中心展示香港殖民地国旗

RCI
china@rcinet.ca
2020年5月25日（星期一）

