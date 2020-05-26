People wear face masks to protect against the new coronavirus as they ride bicycles in the central business district in Beijing, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. With declining virus case numbers, students have gradually returned to class and some international schools in Beijing are preparing to reopen on June 1. China's ceremonial parliament is meeting this week, with social distancing and other anti-virus measures being used. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
北京市中心商业区
