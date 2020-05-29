In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, photo, a woman uses a smartphone on a ferry in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has been living on borrowed time ever since the British made it a colony nearly 180 years ago, and all the more so after Beijing took control in 1997, granting it autonomous status. A national security law approved by China's legislature Thursday is a reminder that the city's special status is in the hands of Communist Party leaders who have spent decades building their own trade and financial centers to take Hong Kong's place. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

一名女子在香港的一艘渡轮上使用智能手机

发表 2020年5月29日（星期五）10:30

2020年5月28日，照片中，一名女子在香港的一艘渡轮上使用智能手机。中国立法机构周四批准的一项国家安全法提醒人们，香港的特殊地位掌握在共产党领导人手中，他们花了几十年时间建设自己掌控的贸易和金融中心，以取代香港。(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

