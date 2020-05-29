2020年5月29日，星期五，俄罗斯莫斯科市警察总部前，警方拘留了一名抗议者，此前他举行了一场违反该市冠状病毒限制的单人抗议活动，标语写着“因抗议而逮捕”。(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Police detain a protester after holding a one-man protest in violation of the city's coronavirus restrictions, in front of the city's police headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 29, 2020, the banner reads "Arrest for protest". Sixteen people have been detained in Moscow after holding staggered one-person protests in violation of the city's coronavirus restrictions. The activists were protesting Friday against the arrest of a prominent Russian journalist Ilya Azar, who was sentenced to 15 days in jail the night before, also for holding a one-man protest amid lockdown. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
2020年5月29日，星期五，俄罗斯莫斯科市警察总部前，警方拘留了一名抗议者，此前他举行了一场违反该市冠状病毒限制的单人抗议活动，标语写着“因抗议而逮捕”。(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
