英国伦敦唐宁街外抗议者游行

2020年6月3日，星期三，英国伦敦唐宁街外，抗议者游行经过警察，抗议乔治·弗洛伊德的死亡，在5月25日被美国明尼阿波利斯警察制服后死亡。(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Protesters march past police officers outside Downing street in London, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 as they demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Protests have taken place across America and internationally, after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while the handcuffed black man called out that he couldn't breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with murder. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
