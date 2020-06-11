Activists in costume from the NGO Rio de Paz dig symbolic graves on Copacabana beach to protest the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 11, 2020. A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to resume publication of full COVID-19 data, including the cumulative death toll, following allegations the government was trying to hide the severity of the pandemic in Latin Americas biggest country. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
巴西里约热内卢非政府组织人士在海滩挖掘象征性坟墓
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年6月11日，星期四，在巴西里约热内卢，身着非政府组织“和平里约”服装的人士在科帕卡巴纳海滩挖掘象征性坟墓，抗议政府对COVID-19大流行的处理。巴西最高法院的一名法官命令总统贾伊尔·波索纳罗(Jair Bolsonaro)的政府恢复公布完整的COVID-19数据，包括累计死亡人数，此前有指控称，政府试图隐瞒疫情在这个拉美最大国家的严重性。 (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。