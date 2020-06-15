2020年6月15日，星期一，一名德国游客在西班牙马略卡岛帕尔马的协和酒店游泳池进行日光浴。经过三个月的冠状病毒关闭，边境于周一在欧洲开放, 但许多限制依然存在，不清楚欧洲人今年夏天会有多热衷于旅游。欧洲大陆仍然对美国人、亚洲人和其他国际游客关闭。(AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
A German tourist takes a sunbath at the Riu Concordia hotel swimming pool in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. But many restrictions persist, it's unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer and the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
