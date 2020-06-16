Chinese police officers wearing masks shelter in the shade near a portrait of Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday as they rushed to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 100 people in a country that appeared to have largely contained the virus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

北京天安门毛泽东肖像旁的阴凉处，中国警察戴着口罩

作者 Radio Canada International |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年6月16日（星期二）12:12

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

2020年6月16日，星期二，北京天安门毛泽东肖像旁的阴凉处，中国警察戴着口罩。周二，中国当局封锁了北京的三个街区，阻止一场新的冠状病毒爆发的蔓延。这场爆发已感染了100多人。(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

黑人历史

COVID-19时期的生活

分类检索

栏目

作者