2020年6月16日，星期二，北京天安门毛泽东肖像旁的阴凉处，中国警察戴着口罩。周二，中国当局封锁了北京的三个街区，阻止一场新的冠状病毒爆发的蔓延。这场爆发已感染了100多人。(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese police officers wearing masks shelter in the shade near a portrait of Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday as they rushed to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 100 people in a country that appeared to have largely contained the virus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
