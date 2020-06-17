2020年6月17日，星期三，印度斯利那加东北部的加甘格尔，一名印度陆军士兵在一辆汽车上守卫，一个陆军车队在斯利那加-拉达克高速公路上行进。(AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
An Indian army soldier guards atop one of the vehicles as an army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots in the clash in the Ladakh region late Monday that was the first deadly confrontation on the disputed border between India and China since 1975. China said Wednesday that it is seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
