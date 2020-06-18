京东零售集团在香港联交所上市

2020年6月18日，周四，京东零售集团(JD Retail)负责人徐磊(中右)在香港联交所JD.com总部举行的JD.com上市仪式前与嘉宾合影。周四，中国电子商务公司京东在香港上市首日股价上涨近6%，此前该公司在一次股票发售中筹资39亿美元。(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Xu Lei, head of JD Retail, center right, poses for photos with a guest before the ceremony to mark the listing of JD.com on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com's stock jumped nearly 6% on its debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after the firm raised $3.9 billion in a share sale. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
