Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of working group to prepare proposals on amending the Russian Constitution via teleconference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 3, 2020. Almost 78% of voters in Russia have approved amendments to the country's constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, Russian election officials said Thursday after all the votes were counted. Kremlin critics said the vote was rigged. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京在莫斯科主持召开会议
2020年7月3日星期五，俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京在莫斯科主持召开会议，工作组成员通过电话会议准备修改俄罗斯宪法的提案。俄罗斯选举官员周四在清点完所有选票后表示，俄罗斯近78%的选民已经批准了宪法修正案，该修正案将允许总统弗拉基米尔·普京(Vladimir Putin)执政至2036年。克里姆林宫的批评者称投票被操纵了。(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
