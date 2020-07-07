Supporters look on as Santina Rao addresses sthe crowd outside provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after charges against her were dropped. Rao had been charged with assaulting a peace officer, causing a disturbance and resisting arrest. The woman was arrested at a local Walmart and she alleges the incident left her with a broken wrist, a concussion and injuries to her neck and arms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

在对桑蒂娜·拉奥的指控被撤销后，支持者在加拿大哈利法克斯省法院外对人群发表讲话

作者 Radio Canada International |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年7月7日（星期二）11:19

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

2020年7月7日，星期二，在对桑蒂娜·拉奥的指控被撤销后，支持者在加拿大哈利法克斯省法院外对人群发表讲话。桑蒂娜·拉奥被指控袭击一名治安官，制造骚乱并拒捕。这名妇女在当地的沃尔玛被捕，她声称这起事件导致她手腕骨折、脑震荡以及颈部和手臂受伤。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

黑人历史

COVID-19时期的生活

分类检索

栏目

作者

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le réchauffement climatique actuel annule les effets de 6500 ans de refroidissementLa suspension des services de passeport en irrite plus d'un au CanadaServices à l'enfance : l'Assemblée des Premières Nations et Ottawa signent un protocoleNolinor Aviation lance la ligne aérienne OWG pour offrir des vols vers le SudL’« Aérocité internationale » de Mirabel redécolleAllégations de racisme au Collège Louis-Riel, de Winnipeg : d’anciens élèves témoignentRéformes policières : doit-on faire la collecte des données raciales?Respect des règles sanitaires : « Montre-moi comment mes sacrifices portent fruit »Quelle marge de manoeuvre a l'Occident face à la Chine?Des Hongkongais résidant au Canada pourraient ne plus jamais revoir leur terre natale
Some good news from around the world on TuesdayU.S. Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone XL pipeline projectJohnny Depp testifies in libel trial, claims Amber Heard assaulted himUber getting into grocery delivery business in CanadaRussia opens criminal case against activist for failing to declare dual Canadian citizenshipIsmaila Alfa named host of CBC Radio's Metro Morning, talks about power of 'simple questions'Why race-based data collection by police could play a role in reform debateB.C. couple escapes from 'debris flood' that filled home with mud, logs, rocksWalmart pulls 'All Lives Matter' shirts following protests, but Amazon is still selling themThere's a new comet in the sky: Here's how you can see it