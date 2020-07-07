Supporters look on as Santina Rao addresses sthe crowd outside provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after charges against her were dropped. Rao had been charged with assaulting a peace officer, causing a disturbance and resisting arrest. The woman was arrested at a local Walmart and she alleges the incident left her with a broken wrist, a concussion and injuries to her neck and arms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
在对桑蒂娜·拉奥的指控被撤销后，支持者在加拿大哈利法克斯省法院外对人群发表讲话
2020年7月7日，星期二，在对桑蒂娜·拉奥的指控被撤销后，支持者在加拿大哈利法克斯省法院外对人群发表讲话。桑蒂娜·拉奥被指控袭击一名治安官，制造骚乱并拒捕。这名妇女在当地的沃尔玛被捕，她声称这起事件导致她手腕骨折、脑震荡以及颈部和手臂受伤。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
