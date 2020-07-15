A woman wearing a face mask reads a publication at the Vancouver Public Library's central branch after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Safety precautions have been implemented due to COVID-19 including occupancy limits, hand sanitizer stations, physical distancing signs and a three-day quarantine for all returned library materials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

加拿大温哥华，一名戴着面具的妇女在温哥华公共图书馆中心分馆阅读一份出版物

作者 Radio Canada International |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年7月15日（星期三）12:21

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

2020年7月14日，星期二，加拿大温哥华，一名戴着面具的妇女在温哥华公共图书馆中心分馆阅读一份出版物，该图书馆馆和其他四个分馆重新开放，但服务有限。COVID-19安全预防措施已经实施，包括借期限制、洗手液站、人际距离标志和对所有归还的图书馆材料进行三天隔离。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

黑人历史

COVID-19时期的生活

分类检索

栏目

作者

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une rentrée sans cours de français ni d'immersion à Toronto?La famille de George Floyd poursuit la Ville de Minneapolis et quatre policiersL'Ontario réforme le système de financement des foyers de soins de longue duréeDeux cas présumés de COVID-19 au NunavutLe retour dans les bureaux au Québec se fera à 25 % de la capacité, au maximumLa reprise sera longue et inégale, prévient le gouverneur de la Banque du CanadaLe marathon de Québec annuléBaisse historique des dons d'organes au Québec en raison de la pandémieCOVID-19 : 129 nouveaux cas et 1 décès supplémentaire au QuébecYves-François Blanchet nie des allégations d'inconduite sexuelle
Canada's largest school board considers eliminating French as it plans for safe return in fallGeorge Floyd's family sues City of Minneapolis, officers charged in his killingBloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet denies sexual misconduct allegationsStatistics Canada to start collecting race-based crime dataInterest rates will stay low as Canada faces 'long climb out' of COVID-19 hole, central bank saysHouse prices bounced up 6.5% in June compared to last year, CREA saysStatue of Black protester replaces toppled U.K. slave traderFlorida reaches 300,000 total COVID-19 cases, Oklahoma governor tests positivePolice, Hamilton mayor decry 'unfair' cartoon depicting law enforcement's treatment of people of colourJustice minister says he's ready to legislate if pandemic delays lead to charges being tossed