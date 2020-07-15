A woman wearing a face mask reads a publication at the Vancouver Public Library's central branch after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Safety precautions have been implemented due to COVID-19 including occupancy limits, hand sanitizer stations, physical distancing signs and a three-day quarantine for all returned library materials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
加拿大温哥华，一名戴着面具的妇女在温哥华公共图书馆中心分馆阅读一份出版物
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年7月14日，星期二，加拿大温哥华，一名戴着面具的妇女在温哥华公共图书馆中心分馆阅读一份出版物，该图书馆馆和其他四个分馆重新开放，但服务有限。COVID-19安全预防措施已经实施，包括借期限制、洗手液站、人际距离标志和对所有归还的图书馆材料进行三天隔离。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
