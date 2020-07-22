墨西哥城Xochimilco区圣格雷戈里奥Atlapulco市卫生部设立的移动诊断帐篷里采集样本

2020年7月22日，星期三，墨西哥城Xochimilco区圣格雷戈里奥Atlapulco市卫生部设立的移动诊断帐篷里，戴安娜·帕切科医生收集用于COVID-19测试的鼻拭子。 (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Dr. Diana Pacheco collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test, at a mobile diagnostic tent set up by the city health department in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The capital's health secretariat has erected mobile testing units in the areas of the city, hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but with test supplies limited - on Wednesday only 20 were available in San Gregorio Atlapulco - some symptomatic people end up waiting in line on multiple days before successfully getting a test. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
