2020年7月23日，星期四，希腊雅典西南80公里科林斯附近，一架消防飞机在凯里斯地区附近的一座小山上降水灭火。消防队员和空投飞机周四为控制希腊南部的一场大火进行了第二天的战斗，这场大火迫使人们撤离并为拯救家园进行了长达一夜的战斗。 (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
A firefighting airplane drops water on a hill near the area of Kehries, near Corinth, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday July 23, 2020. Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting for a second day Thursday to contain a large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save homes. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
