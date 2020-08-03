COVID-19的阴谋论正以惊人的速度在加拿大全国范围内传播

2020年5月16日，星期六，研究人员表示，围绕COVID-19的阴谋论正以惊人的速度在加拿大全国范围内传播。抗议者聚集在多伦多安大略省议会外，抗议与COVID-19大流行有关的众多问题。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
Researchers say conspiracy theories around COVID-19 are spreading at an alarming rate across the country — and they warn that misinformation shared online may lead to devastating consequences and push Canadians to shun important safety measures. Protesters gather outside the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, as they demonstrate against numerous issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
2020年5月16日，星期六，研究人员表示，围绕COVID-19的阴谋论正以惊人的速度在加拿大全国范围内传播。抗议者聚集在多伦多安大略省议会外，抗议与COVID-19大流行有关的众多问题。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。