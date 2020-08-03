Researchers say conspiracy theories around COVID-19 are spreading at an alarming rate across the country — and they warn that misinformation shared online may lead to devastating consequences and push Canadians to shun important safety measures. Protesters gather outside the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, as they demonstrate against numerous issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

COVID-19的阴谋论正以惊人的速度在加拿大全国范围内传播

作者 Radio Canada International
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年8月3日（星期一）

2020年5月16日，星期六，研究人员表示，围绕COVID-19的阴谋论正以惊人的速度在加拿大全国范围内传播。抗议者聚集在多伦多安大略省议会外，抗议与COVID-19大流行有关的众多问题。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

