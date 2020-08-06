Police officers detains a protester, center, dressed as a Russian police officer before a court hearing of the New Greatness group who are charged with the organization of an extremist association in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Arrests of the two youngest members of the New Greatness group - 17-year-old Anna Pavlikova and 19-year-old Maria Dubovik - prompted a mass protest in August 2018, after which the two teenagers were released under house arrest. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
俄罗斯莫斯科，警察在名为“新的伟大”的极端组织的法庭听证会上拘留了一名打扮成俄罗斯警察的抗议者
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年8月6日，星期四，俄罗斯莫斯科，警察在名为“新的伟大”的极端组织的法庭听证会上拘留了一名打扮成俄罗斯警察的抗议者。“新的伟大”的极端组织的两名最年轻成员，17岁的安娜·帕夫利科娃和19岁的玛丽亚·杜波维克被逮捕，引发了2018年8月的大规模抗议，随后这两名青少年被释放转为软禁。(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。