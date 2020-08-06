2020年8月5日，星期三，加拿大BC省新威斯敏斯特，抗议者游行示威反对跨山管道扩建。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
Protesters march during a demonstration against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The protest was also held to show support for Dr. Tim Takaro, 63, a professor of health sciences and environmental health at Simon Fraser University, who is camped out in a forested area of New Westminster hoping to prevent trees along the Brunette River from being felled as part of pipeline construction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2020年8月5日，星期三，加拿大BC省新威斯敏斯特，抗议者游行示威反对跨山管道扩建。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。