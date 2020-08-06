2020年7月31日，星期五，加拿大HMCS·哈里·德沃夫号军舰从哈利法克斯造船厂出发，前往哈利法克斯的加拿大皇家海军造船厂。该船是第一艘新的近海北极巡逻艇，将执行监视行动或协助反走私和反海盗行动，以及人道主义援助和救灾。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HMCS Harry deWolf heads from the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard on its way to being delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy dockyard in Halifax on Friday, July 31, 2020. The vessel is the first of the new offshore Arctic patrol ships and will conduct surveillance operations, assist in anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
