2020年8月11日，周二，香港的一个报摊上，苹果日报的头版刊登了香港媒体大亨黎智英的照片。香港警方逮捕了黎智英，并突袭了这家出版商的总部，扩大了他们对新安全法的执法范围，并引发了人们对这座半自治城市新闻自由的担忧。(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hong Kong police have arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters, broadening their enforcement of a new security law and raising fears about press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
2020年8月11日，周二，香港的一个报摊上，苹果日报的头版刊登了香港媒体大亨黎智英的照片。香港警方逮捕了黎智英，并突袭了这家出版商的总部，扩大了他们对新安全法的执法范围，并引发了人们对这座半自治城市新闻自由的担忧。(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。