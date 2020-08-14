Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hong Kong police have arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters, broadening their enforcement of a new security law and raising fears about press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

香港的一个报摊上，苹果日报的头版刊登了香港媒体大亨黎智英的照片

作者 Radio Canada International |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年8月14日（星期五）12:17

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

2020年8月11日，周二，香港的一个报摊上，苹果日报的头版刊登了香港媒体大亨黎智英的照片。香港警方逮捕了黎智英，并突袭了这家出版商的总部，扩大了他们对新安全法的执法范围，并引发了人们对这座半自治城市新闻自由的担忧。(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

图片中的世界

图片中的加拿大

分类检索

栏目

作者

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le Canadien confortablement en avance sur les Flyers après 40 minutesReport d'élections au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'offre rejetéeLes hôpitaux pourraient ne pas être prêts pour un nouveau pic à l'automneCertains dinosaures pouvaient voler avant l’apparition des oiseauxLe programme pour régulariser les « anges gardiens » suscite des réactions mitigéesDes panneaux publicitaires suggèrent le Canada aux résidents de Silicon ValleyLe ministre de l'Éducation de l'Ontario ouvre la porte à une rentrée scolaire progressiveLa LHJMQ lancera sa saison le 1er octobre, à huis clos, au QuébecLa Colombie-Britannique s’attend à plus de transparence sur les prix à la pompeNon à un droit de veto aux Autochtones, dit Legault
Belarus opposition candidate, some EU officials, call for presidential election reviewRyan Reynolds helps B.C. premier out, pleads with province's young people to stop partying during pandemicA 3-year-old Canadian girl was killed in the Beirut blast. Her family hopes her death is 'catalyst for change'FBI lawyer to be charged as a result of investigation into Trump-Russia probe originsCanada-U.S. border will remain closed until Sept. 21Canada's Competition Bureau investigates Amazon.caHealth officials warn of potential 'fall peak' in COVID-19 cases in CanadaAccess to Red Lake Ont., restricted as nearby forest fire continues to rageSome asylum seekers who cared for patients in pandemic to get permanent residencyTrump won't leave office peacefully, his former lawyer Cohen claims in upcoming book