2020年8月27日，星期四，以色列的布奈布拉克，极端正统派犹太学生在犹太神学院学习宗教经文。他们在冠状病毒大流行中使用保护性塑料隔离。以色列的极端正统派犹太社区由于集中学习经文的习惯而受到了该国冠状病毒爆发的特别严重的打击。 (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish students study religious texts in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, using protective plastic shieldsset up amid the coronavirus pandemic, that allows the customary practice of learning together with a partner, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has been especially hard hit by the country's coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
