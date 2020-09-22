A vendor arranges her hair behind plastic sheets to curb the spread of the coronavirus at a market in Quezon city, Philippines, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he has extended a state of calamity in the entire Philippines by a year to allow the government to draw emergency funds faster to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and harness the police and military to maintain law and order. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
菲律宾奎松市的一个市场上，一名小贩在塑料布后面，以遏制冠状病毒的传播
2020年9月22日，星期二，菲律宾奎松市的一个市场上，一名小贩在塑料布后面，以遏制冠状病毒的传播。菲律宾总统罗德里戈·杜特尔特表示，他已经将整个菲律宾的灾难状态延长了一年，以使政府能够更快地提取紧急资金来抗击新冠肺炎大流行，并利用警察和军队来维持法律和秩序。(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
